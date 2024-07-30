Help for API families impacted by January floods

Watch Now
Members of the Filipino and Asian Pacific Islander communities who were affected by the January floods may be eligible for financial assistance.

Those individuals and/or families displaced by the flooding and were forced to move in with other family members could receive up to $2,000 in compensation for providing Kinship Emergency Support Services (KESS).

The deadline to apply is 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30.

For more information, email JoAnn Fields with the API Initiative at joann@apiinitiative.org.

