Helen Woodward Animal Center kicks off '2024 Critter OlymPETs'

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — As the 2024 Summer Olympics kicked off in Paris Friday, the Helen Woodward Animal Center held its very own "O-PAW-ning" ceremony for the 2024 Critter OlymPETs.

From swimming to gymnastics to soccer to sport climbing to sailing, the center will show off the talents of its animals over the next three weeks. Through Aug. 11, you can find all the fun happening on Helen Woodward's social media pages.

"While you won’t find these fluffies riding down the Seine, Center orphan pups and kittens are hoping their athletic prowess will encourage viewers to SEINE-d them straight into the arms of a loving family," the center says.

You can learn more about the OlymPETs by following this link.