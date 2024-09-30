Fundraiser for San Diego firefighters injured on their way to give hurricane relief

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A fundraiser has been created for the three San Diego Fire-Rescue Department crew members who were seriously injured in a crash while they were on their way to provide support to communities reeling from Hurricane Helene.

The crash happened early Sunday morning in Louisiana, and the firefighters are recovering at the Louisiana State University Hospital in Shreveport.

The organization Firefighter Aid organized the fundraiser, which has a goal of $100,000. More than $25,000 has already been raised. All proceeds will go directly to the families, who will take care of the first responders during their recovery process.

If you'd like to donate, follow this link.