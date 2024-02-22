Foundation for Women Warriors hosts virtual screening of 'Six Triple Eight' documentary

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — In honor of Black History Month, the Foundation for Women Warriors hosted a special virtual screening of the "Six Triple Eight" documentary.

"Six Triple Eight" dives into the story of the only all-Black female battalion to serve in Europe during World War II. More than 850 Black women from the Women's Army Corps were sent to clear a backlog of mail in the European Theater of Operations in Feb. 1945.

"Confronted with racism and sexism from their own leadership and troops, they served with honor and distinction completing their mission in six months," a summary of the documentary says. "By war’s end, the Six Triple Eight had cleared over 17 million pieces of backlogged mail ensuring the troops stayed in touch with their loved ones back home."

The screening begins at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 21. Follow this link and fill out the form connected to the "SAVE YOUR SPOT HERE!" button on the website to gain access to the virtual screening.