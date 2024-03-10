Flood-impacted mother and son seek help for baseball gear ahead of season opener

After the devastating Jan. 22 flood, a mother and son from one of the most severely impacted neighborhoods are seeking help to obtain essential baseball gear.

Rebeca and her 13-year-old son, T, faced significant losses during the storm and are struggling to afford the necessary equipment for T to participate in the upcoming baseball season.

Melissa Grace, the founder of San Diego Rise Up, extended support to the family by purchasing a helmet, cleats, baseball pants, and a pair of gloves for T. Equipped with these essentials, the young boy was able to take the field during the opening day game Saturday.

For those willing to lend a helping hand, a GoFundMe campaign has been set up to support T's family.