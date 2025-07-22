FIT4MOM will offer Stroller Strides class at San Diego Zoo Safari Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — If you're a mom looking to take your baby along on a workout with other moms, an upcoming fitness class could be just what you need.

FIT4MOM North County Inland is partnering with the San Diego Zoo Safari Park for its upcoming Stroller Strides class.

According to the FIT4MOM North County Inland website, the class will give moms a chance to connect with their little ones, while also connecting with other moms and kids.

The website says the class is included for FIT4MOM members, but you will have to either have a Safari Park membership or buy day tickets to participate.

The class begins August 7 at 8:30 a.m.

You can find more information on the FIT4MOM North County Inland website.