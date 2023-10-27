Find a location near you participating in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Saturday marks National Prescription Drug Take Back Day around the country. The DEA created the initiative in order to combat the opioid epidemic.

The public is encouraged to remove unneeded medications from their homes to nip the possibility of addiction in the bud.

You can locate a collection site near you by heading to the DEA website here. A quick search of the 92101 zip code shows 12 locations within a 10 mile radius, including the Naval Hospital at Balboa Park, San Diego State University and several San Diego Police Department locations.