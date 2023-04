If you want to learn how to reduce food waste at home, there's a free workshop happening next Saturday.

The Solana Center for Environmental Innovation is hosting a free "Fight Climate Change From Your Kitchen" workshop next Saturday.

Speakers will share solutions to reduce food waste and discuss how using these ideas can help the environment and save money.

The event will take place from 10:30 a.m. to noon on April 29 at the San Ysidro Library.

Follow this link to sign up.