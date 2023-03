The FDA and CDC are investigating a possible hepatitis A contamination of frozen organic strawberries imported from Mexican farms.

The recalled frozen strawberries from Baja California were sold to several stores under different brands and packaging.

The following stores are impacted by California Splendor and Scenic Fruit's recall:

Costco

Aldi

KeHE

Vital Choice Seafood

PCC Community Markets

Trader Joe’s nationwide

You can find more information about the recall on the FDA's website.