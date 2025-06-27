Family-friendly Parks after Dark returns to San Diego through August

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The fourth annual Parks after Dark program is underway!

The free family-friendly events are set to happen every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday night at 5 city parks through August. The events are a collaboration between The San Diego Parks Foundation, the City of San Diego, the County of San Diego, Price Philanthropies, and the Prebys Foundation.

Food, face painting, and family time: Hundreds enjoy San Diego's 'Parks After Dark'

From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., you can enjoy things like free outdoor music, theatre, movies, arts and crafts, games, sports clinics, tournaments, and resources from community-based organizations. There will also be free food for children.

Participating City parks include:



City Heights Recreation Center

Linda Vista Recreation Center

Memorial Recreation Center

Skyline Hills Recreation Center

Silver Wing Recreation Center (through July 26th)

You can find more information about upcoming events part of Parks after Dark here.