Watch
NewsNews Links

Actions

EPA's plan for projects to mitigate transborder water pollution

EPA Water Rule
Chris O'Meara/AP
FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, file photo, an Egret looks for food along Valhalla Pond in Riverview, Fla. A federal judge has thrown out Trump-era rule that ended federal protections for hundreds of thousands of small streams, wetlands and other waterways across the country. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)
EPA Water Rule
Posted at 1:20 PM, Jun 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-17 16:20:04-04

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Nominate a Leader Today!

Leadership

10News Leadership Nomination Form