Downtown cleanup event: Second Saturdays

(KGTV) — Organized by I Love A Clean San Diego in partnership with the City of San Diego, Street Stewards, and the Downtown San Diego Association, the Saturday cleanup event aims to divert litter from watersheds and beautify the community.

To participate, volunteers must sign a release-of-liability waiver, available for download on the event's website or provided onsite. Minors under 18 will need a guardian-signed waiver. The event will start at 8 a.m. Saturday. For more details, visit the website.