Donation drop off locations for Operation Dress Code

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Operation Dress Code is helping women veterans rejoin the civilian workforce by offering a pop-up clothing drive on Nov. 5.
The drive will be held at Paradise Point Resort, located at 1404 Vacation Road San Diego, CA 92109.
Follow this link to learn more about Operation Dress Code and register for the event.
If you're interested in contributing to the boutique, you can drop off professional clothes at the following locations through Oct. 20:
- Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce
- 5934 Priestly Dr., Carlsbad, CA 92008
- Mon-Fri (8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
- White House Black Market
- 1911 Calle Barcelona Suite 157Carlsbad, CA 92009
- Mon-Sat (10 a.m. to 8 p.m.), Sun (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
- Harrington Realtor Group
- 6005 Hidden Valley Rd, Ste 250, Carlsbad, CA 92011
- Mon-Fri (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
- Sharon's on Main
- 100 N. Main Avenue, Fallbrook, CA 92028
- Tues-Sat (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.), Sun (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.)
- Veterans Association of North County (VANC)
- 1617 Mission Avenue Oceanside, CA 92058
- Mon-Fri (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
- Foundation for Women Warriors
- 1185 Park Center Dr. Suite, Vista, CA 92081
- Drop-off by appointment
- San Diego State University (SDSU) Veterans Center
- 5500 Campanile Dr., San Diego, CA 92182
- Mon-Fri (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
- County Administration Building
- 1600 Pacific Highway San Diego, CA 92101
- Marriot Marquis San Diego Marina
- 333 W Harbor Drive, San Diego, CA 92101
- Mon-Fri (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
- Drop-off at HR Department down stairs at the Marquis
- Courage to Call
- 9465 Farnham St., San Diego, CA 92123
- Mon-Wed (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.), Oct. 14 & 28 (8 a.m. to noon)
- National University - Spectrum Center
- 9388 Lightwave Ave., San Diego, CA 92123
- Mon - Thurs (9 a.m. to 10 p.m.), Fri (8 a.m. to 10 p.m.)
- La Jolla Vein and Vascular
- 9850 Genesse Ave., La Jolla, CA 92037
- Mon - Fri (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
- White House Black Market - La Jolla
- 4545 La Jolla Village Drive, San Diego, CA 92122
- Mon - Sat (10 a.m. to 9 p.m.), Sun (10 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
- Cohen Clinic San Diego
- 8885 Rio San Diego Dr, Suite 301, San Diego, CA 92108
- Mon/Wed (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Tues/Thurs (9 a.m. to 7 p.m.) Fri (9 a.m. to 1 p.m.)
- White House Black Market - Fashion Valley Mall
- 7007 Friars Rd. Suite 574, San Diego, CA 92108
- Mon-Sat (10 a.m. to 9 p.m.), Sun (10 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
- Pawsitive Teams
- 7031 Carroll Rd., San Diego, CA 92121
- By Appointment Only
- South Region MVRC
- 401 Miles of Cars Way Suite 300, National City, CA 91950
- Mon-Fri (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
- Junktion 101
- 2249 Alpine Blvd., Alpine, CA 91901
- Tues-Sun (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
- VFW Post 5867
- 12650 Lindo Ln., Lakeside, CA 92040
- Mon-Thurs (12 p.m. to 8 p.m.), Fri-Sun 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.