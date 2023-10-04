Donation drop off locations for Operation Dress Code

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Operation Dress Code is helping women veterans rejoin the civilian workforce by offering a pop-up clothing drive on Nov. 5.

The drive will be held at Paradise Point Resort, located at 1404 Vacation Road San Diego, CA 92109.

Follow this link to learn more about Operation Dress Code and register for the event.

If you're interested in contributing to the boutique, you can drop off professional clothes at the following locations through Oct. 20:

