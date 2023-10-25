Domino's emergency pizza for student loans giveaway running through Nov. 9

Domino's Pizza has launched a program giving free pizza to people who have student loans as payments resume around the country.

The chain is giving away $1 million worth of emergency pizzas until Nov. 9. Domino's gave away the equivalent of $62,000 in pizzas on Wednesday before closing applications on day one of the giveaway.

The promotion is on a first-come, first-served basis.

"Come back daily through 11/9/23 for another opportunity to get your Domino’s Emergency Pizza for Student Loans," the website says.

Follow this link to apply for your free, emergency pizza.