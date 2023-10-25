Watch Now
NewsNews Links

Actions

Domino's emergency pizza for student loans giveaway running through Nov. 9

domino's emergency pizza
Domino's
Domino's Pizza has launched a program giving free pizza to people who have student loans as payments resume around the country.
domino's emergency pizza
Posted at 3:34 PM, Oct 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-25 18:34:37-04

Domino's Pizza has launched a program giving free pizza to people who have student loans as payments resume around the country.

The chain is giving away $1 million worth of emergency pizzas until Nov. 9. Domino's gave away the equivalent of $62,000 in pizzas on Wednesday before closing applications on day one of the giveaway.

The promotion is on a first-come, first-served basis.

"Come back daily through 11/9/23 for another opportunity to get your Domino’s Emergency Pizza for Student Loans," the website says.

Follow this link to apply for your free, emergency pizza.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here for Story Time Info

Click Here for Story Time Info