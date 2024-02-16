Daygo Eatz Black History Month celebration happening Sunday, Feb. 18

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — ABC 10News anchor Wale Aliyu reported live from the Black Arts and Culture District in Encanto on Friday.

The district is prepping for their first ever Daygo Eatz event on Sunday, which will highlight Black art, culture and expression.

The Black History Month event will include live talent, art and culinary delights across nine blocks, from the corner of 61st and Imperial Ave. to the corner of 69th and Imperial.

The free street fair will showcase pop up shops from local vendors, an art walk and live entertainment. Organizers are also excited about fostering discussions about health, wellness and more beneficial topics.

You can follow the links below to learn more about the event and organizers:

