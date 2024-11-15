DASHBOARD: Air quality monitoring by San Diego County Air Pollution Control District

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego County Air Pollution Control District has a new, hydrogen sulfide monitoring dashboard available on its website. Additionally, the district is providing a guidance document to provide easier access to data from SDAPCD’s air quality monitors in the South Bay.

They're also giving public recommendations on what to do when you're plagued by the odor. Federal and state public health and regulatory agencies contributed to the guidance document the County of San Diego put together with the air pollution control district.

Follow this link to find the dashboard and additional guidance.