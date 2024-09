The Coronado Police Officers Associationis partnering with Brett Davis of BLU Lapis Media and Garage Buona Forchetta for a fundraiser to support fallen Officer Austin Machitar and Officer Zachary Martinez, who is recovering from injuries.

The event includes a dinner and silent auction at Garage Buona Forchetta in Coronado Tuesday at 6 p.m. Donations can be made at the event, online, or at the Coronado Police Department, with all proceeds benefiting Austin's family and Zachary.

For more information about the event, click here.