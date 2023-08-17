Watch Now
Coronado-based clothing brand selling shirts to benefit fire victims in Lahaina

Virginia Creighton — ABC 10News
A Coronado-based clothing brand has created a shirt to show support for the people of Lahaina on Maui.
Posted at 4:11 PM, Aug 17, 2023
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A Coronado-based clothing brand has created a shirt to show support for the people of Lahaina on Maui.

The shirts say "Lahaina Strong" and features the city's iconic, 150-year-old Banyan Tree. The tree was burned in the fire, but it is still standing as the community works to keep it alive.

The founder of URT Clothing, Ian Urtnowski, says every penny made from the shirts will go to the people of Lahaina.

"These shirts are a way for people to show support form all the destruction in the deadly wildfires in the state of Hawaii and also spread the word to be a more grassroots movement," he said.

The shirts cost $33 and the company says more than 500 have already been preordered.

Follow this linkif you would like to purchase one of the shirts.

