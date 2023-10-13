'Common Ground' documentary making San Diego-area premiere next week

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — "Common Ground," a documentary looking at unjust practices in the American farm system, will be shown in the La Paloma Theatre in Encinitas on Oct. 18.

"Common Ground" is a sequel to "Kiss the Ground," which led to the United States Department of Agriculture to invest $20 billion toward soil health, according to the film's website.

"The film profiles a hopeful and uplifting movement of white, black, and indigenous farmers who are using alternative 'regenerative' models of agriculture that could balance the climate, save our health, and stabilize America’s economy – before it’s too late," a description of the documentary states.

A San Diego-based organization called Good Neighbor Gardens has values that align with the documentary filmmakers. Their goal is to share local resources to make sure people in the area can access healthy, fresh food at a reasonable price point.

"We want to teach the benefits of eating seasonally, promote an alternative way of feeding our families and expose you to new and beautiful vegetables," the group's website says.

Good Neighbors Gardens brings community supported agriculture to our area, especially in participants' yards and local schools.

To learn more about regenerative agriculture, head to the Common Ground and Good Neighbor Gardens websites.