SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — From July 24-28, Comic-Con International and the San Diego Public Library will jointly host a free five-day conference at the San Diego Central Library.

The Comic Conference for Educators and Librarians will feature panel discussions and presentations, promoting comics as a way to learn and the importance of comics in education and literacy of all ages.

Registration for the event will close on July 25 at 6 p.m.

