Collection site locator for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

The Drug Enforcement Agency's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is approaching, and the agency has a convenient site locator on its website.

The purpose of the drug take back is to combat America's opioid crisis.

"While the community does its part to turn in unneeded medications and remove them from potential harm, we are doing our part to further reduce drug-related violence," the DEA said on its website.

You can find more resources to help dispose of unneeded medications in your home, find treatment for a substance use disorder and learn more about the U.S.' drug overdose epidemic by following this link.