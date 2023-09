Prev Next KGTV

Posted at 6:02 AM, Sep 19, 2023

City of San Diego H20 SD program: https://www.sandiego.gov/sites/default/files/faq_formatted_5_14_19_revise_0.pdf California Low Income Household Water Assistance Program: https://csd.ca.gov/waterbill

