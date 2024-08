City of San Diego community meetings on potential new customer trash fees

City of San Diego officials are meeting with residents to discuss trash/recycling services in the city and the potential for new customer fees.

In-person community meetings by City Council District; all meeting 5:30 p.m.-7 p.m.

Council District 4: Tuesday, Aug. 6 Valencia Park/Malcolm X Library, 5148 Market St., 92114

Council District 6: Monday, Aug. 12 Mira Mesa Library, 8405 New Salem St., 92126

Council District 9: Tuesday, Aug. 13 Mission Valley Library, 2123 Fenton Parkway, 92108

Council District 3: Monday, Aug. 19 Mission Hills-Hillcrest/Knox Library, 215 W. Washington St., 92103

Council District 1: Monday, Aug. 26 Point Loma/Hervey Library, 3701 Voltaire St., 92107

Council District 7: Tuesday, Aug. 27 Serra Mesa-Kearny Mesa Library, 9005 Aero Drive, 92123

Council District 5: Tuesday, Sept. 3 Scripps Miramar Ranch Library, 10301 Scripps Lake Drive, 92131

Council District 1: Monday, Sept. 9 La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave., 92037

Additional information can be found at https://cleangreensd.org/