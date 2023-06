SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — City Heights' third-annual Street Food Fest is happening from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 9. Residents should expect a family-friendly evening filled with delicious street food, live music, drinks, games and more.

All registration and ticket proceeds will go back to the City Heights community in various ways, such as providing job assistance, food, housing, safer street and more critical support for residents.

