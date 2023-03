Several groups are teaming up for a littler cleanup in Chula Vista on Saturday, March 11, and they're hoping the public will come out to help.

I Love A Clean San Diego, the Otay Recreation Center and the City of Chula Vista organized the event, which will focus on picking up trash out of the San Diego Bay Watershed to stop it from polluting the Pacific Ocean.

The cleanup will happen from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on March 11. To learn more about the event and to register, follow this link.