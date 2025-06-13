Chipotle's 'tatted like a Chipotle bag' BOGO deal

Watch Now
On Friday, June 13, Chipotle will drop a limited-edition collection of 13 temporary tattoos that feature designs inspired by iconic elements of the brand, including its real ingredients, coveted black fork, water cup and “Chipotle is my life” slogan. The brand is hosting a "flash" one hour BOGO offer for fans who are "tatted up like a Chipotle bag" on June 13 from 3 - 4pm local time.
The Chipotle restaurant in La Jolla (8657 Villa La Jolla Dr., Ste. 209) is one of 13 U.S. locations participating in the “tatted like a Chipotle bag” buy-one-get-one-free deal on Friday, June 13.

The rules, according to Chipotle:

  • Chipotle will offer a BOGO offer on Friday, June 13 from 3 p.m.-4 p.m. local time in person at U.S. restaurants for all guests who have a tattoo, whether with permanent ink, temporary tattoos or drawn on designs.
  • At 13 Chipotle restaurants, Chipotle will give out temporary flash tattoo sheets with in-restaurant orders placed during the BOGO window from 3 p.m.-4 p.m. local time, while supplies last.

Visit https://newsroom.chipotle.com/2025-06-11-CHIPOTLE-TO-HELP-FANS-BECOME-TATTED-LIKE-A-CHIPOTLE-BAG-WITH-NEW-TEMPORARY-FLASH-TATTOOS-AND-BOGO-OFFER-ON-FRIDAY,-JUNE-13 for full details.

