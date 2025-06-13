Chipotle's 'tatted like a Chipotle bag' BOGO deal

The Chipotle restaurant in La Jolla (8657 Villa La Jolla Dr., Ste. 209) is one of 13 U.S. locations participating in the “tatted like a Chipotle bag” buy-one-get-one-free deal on Friday, June 13.

The rules, according to Chipotle:



Chipotle will offer a BOGO offer on Friday, June 13 from 3 p.m.-4 p.m. local time in person at U.S. restaurants for all guests who have a tattoo, whether with permanent ink, temporary tattoos or drawn on designs.



At 13 Chipotle restaurants, Chipotle will give out temporary flash tattoo sheets with in-restaurant orders placed during the BOGO window from 3 p.m.-4 p.m. local time, while supplies last.

Visit https://newsroom.chipotle.com/2025-06-11-CHIPOTLE-TO-HELP-FANS-BECOME-TATTED-LIKE-A-CHIPOTLE-BAG-WITH-NEW-TEMPORARY-FLASH-TATTOOS-AND-BOGO-OFFER-ON-FRIDAY,-JUNE-13 for full details.