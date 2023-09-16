Check if any of the $500,000+ in unclaimed money in San Diego County is yours

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego County's Treasurer/Tax Collector says residents have until next Thursday, Sept. 21, to file a claim for unclaimed money in the county.

Currently, a total of $543,171 in unclaimed money can be repaid to citizens. Once the deadline comes, those dollars will be rolled into the County's General Fund.

According to the tax collector's press release, the unclaimed money owed to taxpayers usually comes from warrants or checks that the postal service was unable to deliver. The refunds owed could also be a result of overpaid taxes or occasions in which people or groups are doing business with the county.

It could also stem from receiving county services as well.

Follow this link to see if you're eligible for any of the money.