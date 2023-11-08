Chairwoman Nora Vargas' Annual Turkey Drive

San Diego County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Nora Vargas and the District 1 Equity Squad hold their annual turkey drive on Nov. 9, from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. at Cesar Chavez Park (1449 Cesar E. Chavez Parkway, San Diego).

Visit https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/ev/reg/35xxbdu for ticket information.