SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Businesses on Convoy Street are ready to celebrate the Thai, Lao and Cambodian New Year. The Convoy District team and Mekong Cuisine Lao & Thai, Chaba Thai Kitchen and PHOnomenal are teaming up to celebrate the holiday.

If you make a donation to the Convoy Distrct here, you'll get a special, to-go dinner box filled with traditional holiday dishes for two to four people.

When you RSVP on the website, location details for the event will be shared with you.