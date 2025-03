Cargill Kitchen Solutions is recalling 212,268 pounds of its liquid egg products due to the possibility the products contain a cleaning solution with sodium hypochlorite.

The products include specific versions of Egg Beaters Original Liquid Egg Substitute, as well as the Better‘n Eggs Liquid Egg Substitute.

Full information on the recall can be found at https://www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls-alerts/cargill-kitchen-solutions-recalls-liquid-egg-products-due-unapproved-substance.