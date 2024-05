CAL-JAC EMT Academy at San Diego College of Continuing Education

Posted at 6:21 AM, May 10, 2024

The Pre-Apprenticeship EMT Academy at the San Diego College of Continuing Education begins June 17. For more information, including requirements and how to register, visit https://www.caljacacademy.org/san-diego-emt-academy.

