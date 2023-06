SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego County and Cal Fire are stepping in to prevent at-home drownings. They're giving away more than 400 pool alarms.

Drowning is the leading cause of accidental death among children ages 1 to 4.

The devices detect waves inside of the pool if something falls in, and sets off an alarm inside the home to alert people around.

Those in San Diego County or the Deer Springs Fire Protection District can apply to get an alarm by following this link.