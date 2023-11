SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Humane Society plays a crucial role in the welfare of pets across the region.

Committed to rescuing and caring for animals in need, the organization provides a haven for abandoned or surrendered pets, offering them a chance for a loving home.

If you're interested in adopting or fostering a furry friend, visit their page here for more information on the adoption process, available animals, and how you can contribute to the well-being of these lovable companions.