2nd annual 5721 Fitness Throwdown coming up Saturday, Sept. 16

A crossfit fundraiser will be held on Saturday Sept. 16 to raise money for the Jonathan De Guzman scholarship fund. The officer was shot and killed in the line of duty in 2016/
Posted at 11:14 AM, Sep 10, 2023
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The second annual 5721 Fitness Throwdown is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 16.

The Filipino-American Law Enforcement Association and Collabofit Chula Vista teamed up to put on the event.

All money raised will benefit the Jonathan De Guzman Scholarship Fund. De Guzman, a San Diego police officer, was killed in the line of duty on July 28, 2016.

The deadline to sign up for the event is 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10.

Follow this link and scan the QR code at the bottom of the page to register.

