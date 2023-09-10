2nd annual 5721 Fitness Throwdown coming up Saturday, Sept. 16

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The second annual 5721 Fitness Throwdown is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 16.

The Filipino-American Law Enforcement Association and Collabofit Chula Vista teamed up to put on the event.

All money raised will benefit the Jonathan De Guzman Scholarship Fund. De Guzman, a San Diego police officer, was killed in the line of duty on July 28, 2016.

The deadline to sign up for the event is 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10.

Follow this link and scan the QR code at the bottom of the page to register.