Organizers are gearing up for the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon, which will force road closures as up to 22,000 runners and thousands of spectators descend on San Diego this weekend.

Most road closures will be happening from 5:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. The 5K race on Saturday, June 4 will start at 7:00 a.m. The marathon and half marathon on Sunday, June 5 both begin at 6:15 a.m.

Click here to see the route for Saturday's 5K race.

Click here to see the route for Sunday's full/half marathon.