New Year's Eve celebrations in San Diego: 'Dance in the rain'

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — “This is my Superbowl," said Danny Ayer, a petty cab driver.

It’s a big night for everyone in the Gaslamp Quarter. Petty cab drivers say they expect people to take rides until 6 a.m.

“I don’t know where they come from, like hotel rooms and stuff, but there’s people out in the streets until 4:30 a.m. in the morning,” Ayer said.

The long night doesn't discourage people from starting early.

“We’ve been here since 1 p.m.," said Karen Murphy, a NYE party-goer. "You have to be Irish and have good training to go the whole day.”

Maybe it’s the liquid courage, but party-goers say nothing can rain on their parade.

“Rain can’t stop us," said Manny and Raj Singh, NYE party-goers. "Rain is just water falling from the sky.”

“We’re going to dance in the rain," said Sage Hicks, an NYE party-goer. "What could be better than that? Dancing with your best friends.”

So no matter how bad your year was, a fresh start comes with the New Year.

“It was horrible," Manny Singh said. "The stock market sucked, I don’t know about Biden I don’t what he’s doing.”

“I think new beginnings — Ehat do you thinks? Yes,” said Becky Rhone-Nowlan, an NYE party-goer.

