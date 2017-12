SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - You can expect closures and schedule changes in San Diego on Monday to observe New Year’s Day 2018.

What’s closed:

Administrative offices

Libraries

Miramar Landfill

Recreation centers

City pools

Chollas Lake

Mission Trails Regional Park Visitor Center

Tecolote Nature Center

City reservoirs

Balboa Park museums and public buildings

What’s open:

Robb Field Skate Park, Rancho Peñasquitos Skate Park, Carmel Valley Skate Park, Bill and Maxine Wilson Skate Park and the Charles L. Lewis III Memorial Skate Park

Torrey Pines, Mission Bay and Balboa Park golf courses

Schedule changes: