New technology assisting blind, low-vision airport customers

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The San Diego International Airport is making travel more accessible to blind and visually-impaired customers.

They've partnered with San Diego startup Aira, a company which connects people with visual impairments to a trained, live agent for on-demand assistance.

Like WiFi, the airport now offers Aira's service free to customers, guiding them through security, to restaurants, and baggage claim.

"My first time that I traveled alone after losing my vision, I was a wreck, I mean a wreck," said Maria Johnson, who became legally blind as an adult.

“The thing about having Aira with you when traveling is you always have somebody with you," said Johnson.

Airport officials say it's part of a broader mission to continue innovating at Lindbergh.