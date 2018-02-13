New rescue routes to San Diego River created for emergency crews

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department is reworking how they respond to water rescues in the San Diego River.



The department announced Tuesday that seven new access routes to the river were created through heavy brush to help crews quickly respond in emergencies.



The San Diego River has been known to flood in the Mission Valley area during times of heavy rain, thus the need for the department to find ways to save time in order to save lives.



Just last year, more than 60 people had to be rescued from the Premier Inns Motel on Hotel Circle after flood waters rushed onto the street and surrounded the building.