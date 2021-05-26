New head of largest state worker union won't back California Gov. Newsom

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) -- The new president-elect of California's largest state employee union said that the influential organization won't back Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom's effort to fend off a likely recall election this fall.

Richard Louis Brown says anger over union contract concessions last year fueled his victory. He defeated long-time Service Employees International Union Local 1000 President Yvonne Walker.

He says that anger extends to Newsom, who is counting on union support to thwart the recall.

Newsom campaign spokesman Nathan Click did not immediately comment.

Brown's changes will still need approval from a board of directors, but they would mark a sharp turnabout for the reliably Democratic group.