New gun control coalition launches in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A new alliance of San Diegans with a mission to end gun violence launched their new collation Tuesday night.

More than 200 people were there for the formation of San Diegans for Gun Violence Prevention, made up of four local chapter of national groups: Brady Campaign, Moms Demand Action, Survivors Empowered and Sandy Hook Promise.”

“We really think expanded background checks in every state would go a long way,” said Wendy Wheatcroft, the driving force behind the creation of the coalition. “California definitely has the strongest gun laws and should be an example to the rest of the country, and we’re hoping other states follow suit.”

“I want to emphasize all the organization here’s support the second amendment, and we’re not trying to take anyone’s guns away,” Wheatcroft said.

Michael Schwartz is with the San Diego County Gun Owners; he says the country before looking at gun laws. The country needs to take a hard look at the mental health system.

“If you look at the mass shooting that made the headlines,” Schwartz said, “There have been mental health issues, they raised red flags, and no one was there to help.”

Like President Trump, Schwartz also believes in exploring the idea of teachers packing heat.

“If there is a teacher that is licensed and trained and wanted to protect themselves in the classroom, she shouldn’t be stopped by state law,” Schwartz said, “Her right to defend herself doesn’t end in the classroom.”

