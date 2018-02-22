New colorful LED lights debut at San Diego Convention Center's Sails Pavilion

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The newest addition to the city's nighttime skyline has been introduced at the San Diego Convention Center.



The events complex Wednesday night debuted new colored LED lights that illuminate the recently renovated Sails Pavilion's fabric roof. The lights change colors and can be seen from downtown, Coronado Bay and are particularly visible from the air, the center said.



"The Sails Pavilion is our Convention Center's most distinguishing feature," convention center President and CEO Clifford "Rip" Rippetoe said. "After 28 years in operation, it was time to reinvest and reimagine the space. Not only were we able to conduct necessary maintenance and upgrades without interfering with our business, but we were able to add something new that will make the Convention Center truly shine."



The $377,000 lights are the same fixtures as those used at the Empire State Building.



The lights represent the final upgrade at the 90,000-square-foot Sails Pavilion that recently underwent a $16.7 million renovation. Other upgrades were the new roof, a new concrete floor and a new fire-suppression system, according to the convention center.



"These upgrades represent an infrastructure investment in one of the greatest economic engines that we have," Mayor Kevin Faulconer said. "This iconic Sails Pavilion is how so many people -- San Diegans and visitors alike -- help to identify our great city skyline."

The view inside @SDConventionCtr tonight for the unveiling of the new #SailsPavilionLights - what a great new re-envisioning of the San Diego skyline! #SanDiegoTourism pic.twitter.com/yso4I4mia3 — Joe Terzi (@JoeTerziSD) February 22, 2018