New Chula Vista center takes Alzheimer's patients back in time

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) - A new adult care center is opening next month in Chula Vista. It's the first of its kind, replicating a 1950's town with storefronts and interactive activities.

The nonprofit George G. Glenner Alzheimer's Family Centers is behind the new facility, called Glenner Town Square.

The indoor, simulated urban environment uses reminiscence therapy to help those with Alzheimer's and dementia, bringing people back to a time where their memories are strongest.

Glenner Center's Lisa Tyburski says while the memories experienced at the center don't last forever, they bring patients joy in the moment.

"They'll leave tired, they'll have had a good day," said Tyburski. "It helps in the evening with sleep, which of course will help with mood the next day."

After an assessment with the facility, caregivers can drop off loved ones at the center.

Services range from $95 for a full day and $65 per half day.

The facility opens in April and will operate Monday through Friday from 8:45 a.m. to 5:15 p.m.