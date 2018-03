SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Padres fans who haven't been to East Village since last baseball season might be surprised by some changes.

Several businesses, including the Tilted Kilt, have gone out of business.

New ones have stepped up to the plate and hope to become neighborhood staples.

MG Beyer Seafood by the Park opened three months ago at 317 Tenth Ave.

Owner Jorge Fuentes has successfully run the business out of a food truck for 14 years. The location on Tenth Ave. is their first storefront. Among customer favorites are the award-winning tacos and fresh ceviche.

Portioned is another new business. Located at 910 J Street, the business specializes in healthy meal prep. They also plan to have a late night lounge serving organic wines, Boochcraft, and local beers.