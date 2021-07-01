Nearly 80,000 pounds of illegal fireworks seized at California-Nevada border

LA CANADA FLINTRIDGE, Calif. (CNS) - Nearly 80,000 pounds of illegal fireworks were seized during a two-month enforcement effort at the California-Nevada border in an effort to reduce the chance of injuries, fires and property damage, it was announced Thursday.

The announcement of 79,411 pounds of dangerous fireworks seized came at news conference by state and local fire officials in La Canada Flintridge, a day after a huge explosion in a South Los Angeles neighborhood by the Los Angeles Police Department bomb squad during an effort to dispose of illegal fireworks.

The enforcement effort occurred throughout May and June, said California State Fire Marshal Mike Richwine.

"There is no excuse for breaking the law and attempting to transport illegal fireworks into California, Richwine said. "The illegal fireworks our peace officers have seized puts a dent into the potential devastating injuries, fires and damage to property that these dangerous devices pose."

In addition to the fireworks seized at the border, officers conducted 932 traffic stops, issued 215 citations for dangerous fireworks and other violations and arrested three people for what were described as "various crimes."

The announcement was meant to send a message that California has zero tolerance for illegal fireworks and will enforce the law, officials said.