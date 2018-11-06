Navy wife battling cancer receives dream bed from Jerome's

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A Navy wife battling cancer is looking forward to a good night's sleep, thanks to the help of United Service Organizations (USO) and Jerome's Furniture.

Julie Chadek was diagnosed with stage 4 colorectal cancer last year and it has since spread to her spine.

“I’ve been home from the hospital for a couple of nights now and have been sleeping on the couch because I was so uncomfortable in our old bed," said Chadek.

USO teamed up with Jerome's to get the Chadek's their dream bed.

"I cried for a while, because you just, you don't see that very often," said Julie. "Knowing that there is still some good is quite amazing."

The nearly $13,000 bed features an adjustable mattress and therapeutic massage.

Julie's doctors have created a new plan of action to target the cancer now in her spine.

“There’s still a few more options, we’re not giving up, we’re fighting until there’s no more fight left," said Julie.