Navy wife battling cancer receives dream bed from Jerome's
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A Navy wife battling cancer is looking forward to a good night's sleep, thanks to the help of United Service Organizations (USO) and Jerome's Furniture.
Julie Chadek was diagnosed with stage 4 colorectal cancer last year and it has since spread to her spine.
“I’ve been home from the hospital for a couple of nights now and have been sleeping on the couch because I was so uncomfortable in our old bed," said Chadek.
USO teamed up with Jerome's to get the Chadek's their dream bed.
"I cried for a while, because you just, you don't see that very often," said Julie. "Knowing that there is still some good is quite amazing."
The nearly $13,000 bed features an adjustable mattress and therapeutic massage.
Julie's doctors have created a new plan of action to target the cancer now in her spine.
“There’s still a few more options, we’re not giving up, we’re fighting until there’s no more fight left," said Julie.