Navy wife battling cancer receives dream bed from Jerome's

Amanda Brandeis
6:27 PM, Nov 5, 2018

Navy wife battling cancer receives dream bed from Jerome's

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A Navy wife battling cancer is looking forward to a good night's sleep, thanks to the help of United Service Organizations (USO) and Jerome's Furniture.

Julie Chadek was diagnosed with stage 4 colorectal cancer last year and it has since spread to her spine.

“I’ve been home from the hospital for a couple of nights now and have been sleeping on the couch because I was so uncomfortable in our old bed," said Chadek.

USO teamed up with Jerome's to get the Chadek's their dream bed.

"I cried for a while, because you just, you don't see that very often," said Julie. "Knowing that there is still some good is quite amazing."

The nearly $13,000 bed features an adjustable mattress and therapeutic massage.

Julie's doctors have created a new plan of action to target the cancer now in her spine.

“There’s still a few more options, we’re not giving up, we’re fighting until there’s no more fight left," said Julie.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top