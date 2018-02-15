Navy veteran pleads not guilty to killing his wife

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A Navy veteran arrested on suspicion of killing his wife and leaving her body in San Diego Bay says he's not guilty.

Matthew Sullivan answered to those charges Wednesday. His wife's body was found two years after she disappeared.

Elizabeth Sullivan's body washed up onshore back in 2014, nearly two years after she disappeared.

Her husband then became the prime suspect. He was arrested in Delaware where he had moved after her death.

Wednesday, the prosecution revealed insight into how Elizabeth may have been killed.

"A knife hidden in the attic had her blood on it and DNA for both Elizabeth and the defendant," said the deputy district attorney.

Both Elizabeth and Matthew had filed domestic violence complaints in the past.

Sullivan's attorney says those complaints never turned into charges.

"There was never an arrest, there was never a booking, never a mug shot never a photo, there were incidents," said defense attorney Marcus DeVose.

If convicted Sullivan could face 25 years to life in prison. He pleaded not guilty to killing the wife of his two children.

"He spent his life defending freedom," said DeVose. "And now he's going to take advantage of those institutions that he fought so hard to defend ."

The case prompted the District Attorney's office to launch a new campaign cracking down on domestic violence throughout the county.