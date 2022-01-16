Woman killed in subway shove at Times Square

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a woman was pushed to her death in front of a subway train by a homeless man at New York's Times Square station.

Authorities say 61-year-old Simon Martial fled but later turned himself in and has been charged with murder.

They say 40-year-old New York resident Michelle Alyssa Go was waiting for a southbound R train Saturday morning when she was shoved.

A second woman told police the man had approached her minutes earlier and she feared he would push her onto the tracks.

The killing came little more than a week after the mayor and governor announced plans to boost subway policing and outreach to homeless people.