Wisconsin couple kills bear that attacked them in their home

MEDFORD, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin couple killed a bear that they say attacked them inside their home after they spotted it eating from their bird feeder.

The Taylor County Sheriff’s office said the attack happened around 11 p.m. Friday at a home near Medford in north-central Wisconsin.

The couple told authorities that the bear charged through a window after they yelled at it to go away. Both the husband and wife were injured before they were able to stab the bear with a kitchen knife.

The man was able to then grab a firearm and kill the animal.

The couple's children were asleep in their bedrooms at the time and were not injured.

Authorities said the female bear appeared to have a cub, which left the area.