What you need to know ahead of the Women's March Las Vegas

While the anniversary celebration of the Women's March is being held in Las Vegas, it will not quite be like last year's monumental event.
The Women's March Anniversary is called Power to the Polls and will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 21, at Sam Boyd Stadium, 7000 E. Russell Road. The event is free, but people are encouraged to register here so organizers can track the number of attendees.
People marched around the world, with the main march in Washington D.C., for last year's first event, held the day after President Trump's inauguration.
Why is the event being held in Las Vegas? According to organizers, Nevada has experienced gun violence, such as 1 October, to politicians accused of sexual misconduct, including the allegations against Congressman Ruben Kihuen.
One major change to the Women's March in Las Vegas this year, besides location, is that it will not be a march, but rather a rally.
"January 21 isn’t the only day we can take to the streets. We’ve marched before and we will march again, but we’ve chosen to make the Vegas anniversary event a rally and literal call to action that will kick-off not simply a march but a national tour: the #PowerToThePolls campaign," organizers said on the EventBrite page.
The anniversary rally at Sam Boyd Stadium is a national voter registration and mobilization tour targeting swing states, such as Nevada, to register new voters and engage communities.
In other cities, people are still marching and some are even marching on Saturday, Jan. 20, the anniversary of the president's inauguration. The anniversary event in Las Vegas is happening on Jan. 21 because that is the one-year anniversary of the first march.
Expected speakers at Sam Boyd Stadium will include:
Cecile Richards, president of Planned Parenthood Federation of America
U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV)
Melissa Harris-Perry, professor and political commentator
U.S. Rep. John Lewis (D-GA)
Alicia Garza, co-founder of Black Lives Matter
Nina Turner, president of Our Revolution
Rev. William Barber III, civil rights activist
Marisa Tomei, Oscar Award-winning actress
U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX)
Idaho State Rep. Paulette Jordan (D-ID)
Jane Kim, San Francisco Supervisor and Mayoral Candidate
Anna Galland, executive director of MoveOn.org
Ashlee Marie Preston, civil rights activist
Maria Teresa Kumar, president & CEO of VotoLatino
María Urbina, national political director at Indivisible
Dr. Kimberlé Williams Crenshaw, scholar and civil rights advocate
Women’s March co-chairs Tamika Mallory, Linda Sarsour, Carmen Perez, Bob Bland, and more
A performance by Faith Evans was also recently announced.
Ahead of Sunday's anniversary event, sign-making parties are being held around Las Vegas.
Event: Welcome Back to CSN Cheyenne
Organizer: NextGen America
Date: Tuesday, Jan. 16
Time: 9-11 a.m.
Location: College of Southern Nevada North Las Vegas Campus, 3200 East Cheyenne Avenue, Las Vegas, Nevada 89030
Additional Information: Join NextGen Nevada for free coffee and donuts outside the main building and tell us what issues you care about the most. NextGen is an official partner of the Women's March, so stop by to sign up to volunteer and learn more about the #PowerToThePolls anniversary event.
Event: Welcome Back to CSN
Organizer: NextGen America
Date: Tuesday, Jan. 16
Time: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Location: College of Southern Nevada, 6375 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas, Nevada 89146
Additional Information: Join NextGen Nevada for free coffee and donuts outside the main building and tell us what issues you care about the most. NextGen is an official partner of the Women's March, so stop by to sign up to volunteer and learn more about the #PowerToThePolls anniversary event.
Event: Welcome Back to UNLV
Organizer: NextGen America
Date: Tuesday, Jan. 16
Time: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Location: UNLV Student Union & Event Services, 4505 S. Maryland Pkwy., Box 452008 / SU 315, Las Vegas, Nevada 89154
Additional Information: Join NextGen Nevada for free coffee and donuts outside the main building and tell us what issues you care about the most.
Event: Welcome Back to NSC
Organizer: NextGen America
Date: Tuesday, Jan. 16
Time: 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Location: Nevada State College - LAS Building, Henderson, Nevada 89002
Additional Information: Join NextGen Nevada for free coffee and donuts outside the main building and tell us what issues you care about the most.
Event: Women's March sign making
Organizer: Nevada NOW
Date: Wednesday, Jan. 17
Time: 5:30 PM
Location: PublicUs, 1126 Fremont St., Las Vegas, Nevada 89101
Event: RepresentAsian* Women's March Volunteer Party
Organizer: Asian Community Development Council
Date: Thursday, Jan. 18
Time: 4-8 p.m.
Location: Asian Community Development Council, 2610 South Jones Boulevard No. 3, Las Vegas, Nevada 89146
Additional Information: Join ACDC, NextGen America, and NV Women's March and get involved with sign-making, tweeting, and phone banking to get APIA to turn out to the Women's March on Jan. 21 at Sam Boyd Stadium. Refreshments will be provided. #PowerToThePolls
Event: Trump a Year of Resistance: Women’s March Poster Station
Organizer: Tender Boyz Podcast
Date: Saturday January 20
Time: Noon-4 p.m.
Location: ReBAR, 1225 S. Main St., Las Vegas, Nevada 89104
Additional Information: Come down and make your posters for the @womensmarchonwash on the 21st! First 50 beers are provided by the venue. Posters and markers provided.